Oven Roasted Local Cherry Tomatoes with Charred Onion Butter

Ingredients:

For the Tomatoes:

Small Cast Iron Pan

1 Qt Cherry Tomatoes

Olive Oil

Whole Herbs, particularly basil

High Quality Salt

For the Onion Butter:

2 Sweet Onions (Medium sized)

1 stick european style butter cold

salt and pepper

Directions:

This can be done on the grill (Wood or Charcoal is best) or in a 450 Degrees oven.

Combine all ingredients for tomatoes in the pan and roast for 4-5 minutes until the skins are blistered and tomatoes are beginning to break down. Remove from Oven and garnish with fresh herbs and flaky sea salt. For butter: Place 2 sweet onions in the oven at 450 degrees until black approximately 20 minutes. Remove from oven and let set for another 10. Next remove the core of the onion with a simple pull with your fingers and remove the outer layer of the charred skin. Place in a blender on high until smooth. ( Water may need to be added if the onions didn’t cook all the way through ) While the blender is still going cut the cold butter into 6 pieces and add into the puree one at a time until fully emulsified. Season with a little salt and pepper and high quality vinegar (1 T). For serving pour a little olive oil on top.



We serve this together with a Tomato Cornmeal Sourdough to spread the onion butter on and mash the roasted tomatoes on.

Presented by: The Plaid Apron

Date: 8/28/17

© 2017 WBIR.COM