Over-the-Top Grilled Cheese

Ingredients:

2oz (1/4c) your favorite Mayonnaise

2oz (about 1/2c) finely shredded cheese

4 thick, hearty slices of your favorite bread

4-6 slices of good melting cheese

*optional* Bacon, Tomato slices, etc.

Directions:

Preheat griddle or skillet to about 350F, or “4” on the stove. Mix together in a small bowl the mayonnaise and the shredded cheese until well combined. Spread about 2T of the mixture onto one side each of the 4 slices of bread. Lay the bread slices, cheese mixture side DOWN, onto the griddle or skillet, making sure it lays flat. Top bread slices with sliced cheese as desired, and any optional toppings like bacon or tomato. When cheese on top just begins to melt, carefully slide a thin metal spatula under the bread, making sure to loosen the crispy cheese underneath from the cooking surface. Flip one slice of bread onto the other to make the sandwich, and remove from the griddle or skillet to rest. Sandwich now had 3 layers of cheesy goodness! LET COOL AT LEAST 3 MINUTES BEFORE EATING!

