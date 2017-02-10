WBIR
Close
Closings Alert 9 closing alerts
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Overturned vehicle cleared from Interstate 40

WBIR 11:06 PM. EST February 10, 2017

Interstate 40 westbound has reopened after an overturned vehicle blocked off nearly the entire interstate near downtown. 

TDOT said a vehicle overturned near mile market 386, near the Alcoa Highway exit, a little before 9:30 p.m. Friday. 

Eastbound traffic was not affected. 

The flipped car was towed away around 10 p.m., and the roadway reopened a short time later. 

The driver's condition was not immediately available. 

(© 2017 WBIR)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories