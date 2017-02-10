Overturned vehicle cleared from Interstate 40

Interstate 40 westbound has reopened after an overturned vehicle blocked off nearly the entire interstate near downtown.
TDOT said a vehicle overturned near mile market 386, near the Alcoa Highway exit, a little before 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Eastbound traffic was not affected.
The flipped car was towed away around 10 p.m., and the roadway reopened a short time later.
The driver's condition was not immediately available.
