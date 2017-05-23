Owner of historic Sweetwater property battles tax assessment

The old Tennessee Military Institute Academy was acquired by the Tennessee Japenese Meiki Gakuin High School in the 1990's. But when the school closed, the buildings were left to decay.

SWEETWATER - How much is an aging historic school worth?

That was the question Tuesday before the State Board of Equalization. They met to determine the value of the property that was first the Tennessee Military Institute, and then home to the Tennessee Japanese Meiki Gakuin (TMG) High School near Sweetwater.

The campus was originally appraised for $10 million dollars, but the property owner says it's not worth that much because of its rundown condition.

Dr. SL Freed took possession of the property in 2010, and has never paid taxes.

She felt she was exempt because she is part of a non-profit that owns the school, but a judge disagreed, ruling last year that Freed needed to pay taxes moving forward.

With the current appraised value, Freed said that would be $1.6 million dollars in taxes, and paying that would prevent her from repairing the school.

She requested that the property be appraised for $500 thousand dollars. A judge will make that decision in the next three months.

A former Harlem Globetrotter had big plans for the property, announcing plans last month to turn into a charter school for athletics, but that deal fell through.

Freed said that he wasn't able to prove he had the money to renovate the campus.

© 2017 WBIR.COM