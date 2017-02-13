WBIR
Oysters on the Half Shell Three Ways

Oysters Three Ways for Valentine's Day

February 13, 2017

Classic Mignonette

Ingredients:

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon sliced pickled ramp

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

A pinch of salt

A pinch of sugar

Fresh black pepper

Directions:

Combine the above ingredients

Aioli

Ingredients:

1 egg yolk

1Ž2 oil

1 small garlic clove grated

Lemon juice to taste

1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard

Salt

Directions:
Whisk together egg yolk , garlic and Dijon mustard, slowly drizzle in oil
Add lemon and season to taste.
 

