Oysters on the Half Shell Three Ways

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Classic Mignonette

Ingredients:

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon sliced pickled ramp

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

A pinch of salt

A pinch of sugar

Fresh black pepper



Directions:

Combine the above ingredients



Aioli

Ingredients:

1 egg yolk

1Ž2 oil

1 small garlic clove grated

Lemon juice to taste

1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard

Salt

Directions:

Whisk together egg yolk , garlic and Dijon mustard, slowly drizzle in oil

Add lemon and season to taste.



(© 2017 WBIR)