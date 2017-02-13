Oysters on the Half Shell Three Ways

Classic Mignonette
Ingredients:
1/2 cup red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon sliced pickled ramp
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
A pinch of salt
A pinch of sugar
Fresh black pepper
Directions:
Combine the above ingredients
Aioli
Ingredients:
1 egg yolk
1Ž2 oil
1 small garlic clove grated
Lemon juice to taste
1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard
Salt
Directions:
Whisk together egg yolk , garlic and Dijon mustard, slowly drizzle in oil
Add lemon and season to taste.
