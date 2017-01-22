Packers fans cheer on hometown player Randall Cobb despite NFC title game loss

Dozens of Packers fans pack into The Casual Pint on Northshore Drive in West Knoxville at the NFC Championship Game. (Photo: WBIR)

In the last football game ever in Georgia Dome, the Atlanta Falcons defeated the Green Bay Packers 44 to 21 to take home the National Football Conference Championship on Sunday.

As Falcons fans continue to celebrate, Packers fans are now looking forward to the next season.

On Sunday, dozens packed into the Casual Pint on Northshore Drive to cheer on the Packers.

"They come every week, so you get to know a lot of people, and their family and friends," said Barb Wakefield.

She and her husband Mike Wakefield organized a Packers fan group, which calls itself the Knoxville Packer Backers. In the three years since its inception, it has garnered 170 members.

Throughout the season, the group packed into The Casual Pint, bringing in large crowds. Fans admitted Sunday’s crowd was smaller and less enthused than usual: A slow start early on left sullen faces and a wave of disappointment.



By the fourth quarter the energy had picked back up -- despite an eventual loss by 23 points.

"It’s disappointment, but we'll be back again next year because Aaron Rodgers will be with us. And Randall Cobb! Randall Cobb is one of the best!" said Packers fan Jeff Zollar.

For many fans in the bar, Cobb was a hometown name worth cheering for -- win or lose. Wide receiver Randall Cobb grew up in East Tennessee and attended Alcoa High School.

“Randall Cobb is definitely a hometown hero. We’re all huge Cobb fans, he’s the best,” said Mike Wakefield.





Tina Cobb, Randall’s mother, spoke to 10News via Facetime after leaving the Georgia dome. Despite calling it “one of the worst games [she] had ever seen,” she said her son was more inspired than ever to take home the championship next year.

"We just said it was a tough loss, because we really were looking forward to going to the Superbowl. We really wanted that for him," she said. "His motivation [is] to come back and fight next year, to fight harder for the win next year."

She said both Cobb and his family appreciated the support from across East Tennessee.

"That really means a lot that there's so many people out there that stand behind him like that,” she said. “Because he’s not only doing it for himself and his family. He has his fans, and he has to keep them happy too.”

Sunday’s game marked the last football game ever in the Georgia Dome. The Atlanta Falcons will relocate to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the fall.

