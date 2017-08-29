Pan Roasted Okra with Peanut Topping

Ingredients:
1 pound okra (stem removed and split lengthwise)
Peanut Topping:
1 cup raw unsalted peanuts
1 banana pepper
1 shallot, minced
2 cloves garlic, minced
2T sherry vinegar
2T oil
Directions:
Grill or roast banana pepper over fire. Remove seeds and mince banana pepper. Heat a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Place oil in pan and add peanuts, season with salt. Toast for 3-5 minutes. Add shallot, garlic and banana pepper and cook for 1 minute. Add sherry vinegar and reduce the liquid, then remove from heat
To Finish:
Place a large sauté pan over high heat. Drizzle with oil and place okra, cut side down in pan, season with salt and pepper. Cook until you get a nice dark color on the okra(app 2 minutes, then toss and cook another 2 minutes). Remove from pan and place in a serving dish and spoon the peanuts over the top.
Presented by: RT Lodge
Date: 8/29/17
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs