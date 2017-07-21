Panda Express coming to Fountain City this year

A Panda Express is set to open in Fountain City in 2017 (Photo: WBIR)

Panda Express plans to open a location in Fountain City by the end of 2017, according to a company spokesperson.

The new location is set to open at 4833 N. Broadway. That's the former location of a Long John Silver's.

A spokesperson says the company is not prepared to release a timeline for construction or a more specific opening date at this time.

There are 3 Panda Express restaurants currently open in Knoxville: one in Turkey Creek and two on the UT campus.

