Panda Express coming to Fountain City this year

Annie Carr , WBIR 5:18 PM. EDT July 21, 2017

Panda Express plans to open a location in Fountain City by the end of 2017, according to a company spokesperson.

The new location is set to open at 4833 N. Broadway. That's the former location of a Long John Silver's.

A spokesperson says the company is not prepared to release a timeline for construction or a more specific opening date at this time. 

There are 3 Panda Express restaurants currently open in Knoxville: one in Turkey Creek and two on the UT campus.

