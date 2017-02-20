Panelists support recovery versus jail time in mental health and addiction cases

Recovery instead of incarceration dominated the conversation at the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Knoxville annual meeting.

Speakers discussed the need for treatment options for people with mental illness or addiction issues, rather than sending them to jail for minor crimes.

Panelists included Jeff Fladen, executive director of NAMI Tennessee; Ron Hanaver, Knox County Drug Court director; Elaine Blanton, service coordinator for criminal justice programming with the Helen Ross McNabb Center; Jamie Ogle, crisis services coordinator with the Helen Ross McNabb Center; Frank Vollmer, veteran mentor coordinator for Knox County Drug Court; and Captain Don Jones, patrol division captain with the Knoxville Police Department.

Jones said historically, jail time has been the only option when dealing with people who commit minor crimes and have mental health or addiction problems.

"We don't feel that's as effective as a method where we can avoid incarceration and still get them the treatment," he said.

State Rep. Eddie Smith, R- Knox County, and Sen. Becky Duncan Massey, R- Knox County, have proposed a bill that is currently moving through the state legislature to fund a Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center (BHUCC). This would allow for a place to treat people with these kinds of issues, rather than sending them to jail.

"We've got to find a more effective way to deal with folks with mental health and substance abuse issues," Jones said.

Jones announced at the meeting that the county and the Helen Ross McNabb Center have entered into an agreement to run the BHUCC.

Vollmer said he has seen success in the recovery court system. He said the court has a low rate of recidivism among veterans who complete the program.

"The incarceration has no real value," Vollmer added, "and in a lot of cases, it makes them more mentally unstable because they come out then with a conviction on their record."

Vollmer said the recovery court tries to get veterans into programs that will replace their dependence on addiction and deal with other issues, such as depression or anxiety, that may be at the root of the problem.

"It's so important to get away from the stigma of mental health being a criminal condition," he said.

The panelists on Monday night agreed that the mental health and addiction problems need to be treated like any other health issue, rather than a legal issue.

"Substance abuse is a disease that needs to be treated," Jones said, "and we have to look at it that way as a community like we do other health issues."

