Panera covers costs for KPD officer ordering for injured Jefferson City officer

KNOXVILLE - An act of kindness to help out an injured Jefferson City Police Sergeant turned into another act of kindness.

KPD East Echo Squad officers took up a donation Monday morning to buy breakfast from Panera for Jefferson City Police Department Sgt. Scott Winstead and his family. He's at UT Medical Center recovering from a serious motor vehicle crash this weekend.

While Officer Stephanie Wilson was ordering the food from the Panera on Cumberland Avenue, the manager overheard who the breakfast was for and donated the food to the family, according to KPD's post on Facebook.

"Thank you, Panera for going above and beyond to help Sgt. Winstead and his family during this difficult time. #CommunityStrong," the post said.

