PARC to prepare recommendations following woman's encounter with KPD officer

A Knoxville citizens advisory group will prepare recommendations and offer them at a public meeting to the Knoxville Police Department, following a North Carolina woman's complaint about the way an off-duty officer treated her in May.

Clarence Vaughn, executive director of the Police Advisory & Review Committee, said Friday input from PARC board members would be gathered, a report would be prepared and it would be unveiled at a meeting to be scheduled.

On Thursday, PARC board members met to discuss a May 3 incident in which Tonya Jameson traveled from her home to Jefferson City pick up a vehicle she'd purchased. An off-duty KPD officer who lived nearby identified himself and confronted her after seeing her kneeling at the vehicle.

Unbeknownst to him, his mother in law had sold the vehicle and Jameson was coming to pick it up. Jameson was putting on a North Carolina license plate at the time. She had a bill of sale as proof.

The officer held her at gunpoint while he called 911 to alert Jefferson County authorities about a potential theft. Jameson, who is black, objected to the way he behaved and filed a complaint with KPD.

KPD's Internal Affairs investigators reviewed Jameson's complaint and Officer Matthew Janish's conduct. It cleared Janish of wrongdoing. KPD Chief David Rausch traveled to North Carolina to discuss the internal affairs findings personally with Jameson.

The PARC board met Thursday at the City County Building downtown and discussed the IA findings. Jameson and Rausch also attended.

Some PARC board members objected to how Janish handled the incident. One said it was unnecessary for Janish to draw his gun; another suggested subconscious racism may have been involved. Janish is white.

Board members Ann Barker and Frank Shanklin referred questions about their comments to Vaughn.

Rausch has said race was not a factor in his officer's behavior. Rausch said Thursday officers, regardless of whether they are off-duty, must respond to the circumstances as they see them. Janish at least initially thought he might be seeing a vehicle theft in progress.

A Jefferson County officer responded and it eventually became apparent to him and Janish that Jameson was in fact trying to pick up the vehicle she had lawfully purchased.

A majority of the seven-member board did not concur with the IA report's findings. It has three options: it can concur, not concur or ask for more information, according to Vaughn.

The board can look independently at IA findings, but it has only advisory powers. It cannot make the department do anything.

Knoxville Police Headquarters.

The executive director said recommendations from board members on possible policy or procedural changes will be collected. A board meeting will be set. The public will be advised and police personnel will be informed so they can attend.

Vaughn said he had lunch Friday with Rausch.

The PARC typically meets quarterly. Their meetings are recorded and placed on Community Television of Knoxville's website.

Thursday's meeting is expected to be posted by Monday, according to Vaughn.

© 2017 WBIR.COM