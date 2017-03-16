Parents concerned about HVA baseball coaches
March 16, 2017: Two baseball coaches at Hardin Valley Academy face an investigation after parents accused them of forcing students to stand in the batter's box while a coach threw baseballs with the intent of hitting the players.
WBIR 6:51 PM. EDT March 16, 2017
