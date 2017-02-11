Shannon Harper Jenkins, a Knox County mom, voices her concerns in a meeting on Saturday.

KNOX COUNTY - The construction of two new Knox County middle schools in the Gibbs and Hardin Valley communities is underway. Meanwhile, the school system is still trying to work out rezoning changes for several districts.

That includes Knox County’s first district. Vine Middle and Holston Middle are two schools in the district that could be impacted by the addition of Gibbs Middle School.

Over the last few months, the district held several meetings to offer parents the chance to voice concerns. However, some people in Knoxville's first district still feel their voices haven't been heard.

On Saturday, they met with representatives from the state, the school board, and county commission.

"Our children are not going to be bussed," Pete Drews said. He is a grandfather to children who attend Knox County Schools and is not satisfied with how the district is currently operating.

Parents in the first district are demanding neighborhood schools.

“We want schools in our communities. We want schools in our communities that are state of the art,” John Bulter, president of Knoxville’s NAACP chapter said.

They are asking for 21st century curriculum in their own neighborhoods to set their students up for success. It's what every parent wants, but Butler said Knoxville's African-American communities aren't getting that.

"The biggest disparity we are seeing in African-American communities is we are being bussed more than anybody else. Our kids are being bussed out of our neighborhoods and into other schools," he said.

Shannon Harper Jenkins, a Knox County mom, knows this struggle first hand.

"I live a few blocks from Sarah Moore Green, we're zoned for Sunnyview for kindergarten through second grade. After second grade, we're zoned for Chilhowee for fourth and fifth, but if you're special needs, those two schools can't service you," she said.

Her son Jaheed has autism and she's not satisfied with his special needs program.

"They offered me a transfer to Karns, but I live on the East side. I don't even know where Karns is," Harper Jenkins said. Jenkins told the panel she just wants all the same resources available her family.

"I think it's important that the school board really take a slow approach and look at how they can ensure that the rezoning is best for every community," Rep. Eddie Smith (R-Knoxville) said.

"I just want to see some change," Harper Jenkins said.

Those in the audience urged their peers to get involved and to be proactive -- not just reactive.

The group is asking the school district to hold a special session to address some of these concerns.

Knox County Schools said it plans to hold more meetings this Spring to present a rezoning proposal.



(© 2017 WBIR)