Parkwest breaks ground on new West Knoxville facility

WEST KNOXVILLE - A Knox County hospital officially broke ground on a new medical facility Wednesday afternoon.

Parkwest unveiled new renderings of its upcoming expansion at their groundbreaking on Park West Boulevard in West Knoxville.

The $99 million project will include a new patient care tower, additional operating rooms, and a new helipad location.

The goal is to grow the hospital's main campus and improve patient accessibility and care.

Parkwest officials expect the project to be completed by January 2020.

© 2017 WBIR.COM