Parkwest breaks ground on new West Knoxville facility

WEST KNOXVILLE - A Knox County hospital officially broke ground on a new medical facility Wednesday afternoon.
Parkwest unveiled new renderings of its upcoming expansion at their groundbreaking on Park West Boulevard in West Knoxville.
The $99 million project will include a new patient care tower, additional operating rooms, and a new helipad location.
The goal is to grow the hospital's main campus and improve patient accessibility and care.
Parkwest officials expect the project to be completed by January 2020.
