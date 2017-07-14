Part of the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum to close for renovations

Sequoyah Birthplace Museum (Photo: Custom)

VONORE, TENN. - The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum will close part of its building for a few months for renovations.

On July 26, the main museum building will close for an extended internal and external renovation. It's expected to be completed by December.

During this time, many of the museum activities and features will still be available for visitors to experience.

However, the current exhibit will be removed and crews will begin replacing it with an exciting new exhibit and delivery system.

This will highlight the story of the famous Overhill Cherokee, Sequoyah, and will feature his greatest accomplishment in a new unique.

Sequoyah was born close to the museum site, in circa 1776.

For phase one, offices and the gift shop will relocate to a temporary trailer.

A grand reopening of the new exhibit and services is set for mid-2018.

