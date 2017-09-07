Part of Volunteer Blvd. to close for paving Friday morning

KNOXVILLE - A smoother ride is ahead for some roads on UT's campus and it could affect your morning commute.

From 6 a.m. to noon on Friday morning, all lanes of eastbound Volunteer Boulevard between Pat Head Summitt Street and Lake Loudoun Boulevard will be closed for paving, according to the university.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured south to Pat Head Summitt Street, then east on Chamique Holdsclaw Drive, then north on Lake Loudoun Boulevard.

One lane of westbound Volunteer Boulevard will remain open through the area.

