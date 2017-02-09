'Passing the leash': Veteran receives new service dog

Valor, a service dog, was matched with an East Tennessee veteran through the program Smoky Mountain Service Dogs. (Photo: WBIR)

A local nonprofit has connected an East Tennessee veteran with her own service dog.

Senior Master Sgt. Diana Trevino received her new dog named Valor on Thursday from Smoky Mountain Service Dogs. The organization provides custom-trained mobility assistance service dogs to veterans at no cost.

During a "passing of the leash" ceremony Thursday, Trevino said Valor has already improved her quality of life and help her get through each day.

"At an end of a stressful day where I have to leave the house, he's given me a foundation of strength, and it's intangible, there's no way to describe it," she said.

Trevino is the 16th wounded veteran that has received a service dog through this program. She is the first female veteran the program has served.

(© 2017 WBIR)