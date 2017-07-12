Pay It Forward: Help pack the bus for Mission of Hope

The annual Mission Pack the Bus school supply drive to benefit Mission of Hope is set for July 28-30 at the OfficeMax in Turkey Creek.

The event collects school supplies for children in rural Appalachia. Mission of Hope helps thousands of students get ready for school each year with backpacks, school supplies and hygiene items.

Mission Pack the Bus takes place during Tennessee's Tax Free Weekend, making it even easier to donate.

A school bus will be parked in front of OfficeMax in Turkey Creek with volunteers taking donations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30.

Those who make school supply donations will receive free pizza and free frozen yogurt from Blaze Pizza and Menchie's Frozen Yogurt.

On Saturday, July 29, Dollywood and WIVK will also be giving out wristbands for free admission to Dollywood or Dolly's Splash Country to be used on Labor Day.

