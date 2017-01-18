Pay It Forward: 'Yoke' alum returns to volunteer

Nineteen-year-old Tori Duncan says she saw things during her childhood that no child should see.

“When my dad was in the picture, all I remember is a lot of alcohol abuse, abuse to my mom, abuse in almost every way you could think,” said Duncan, a freshman at the University of Tennessee.

Duncan never attended the same school for more than a semester until finally one day she had enough. When she was 13, she asked her aunt to take her in.

Duncan started at Northwest Middle School and found friends a faith-based after school club called Yoke. She quickly found a mentor, what Yoke calls “yoke folk.”

“I met my yoke folk, Laura, and we quickly had a huge bond and became best friends," Duncan said. "She showed me what a positive female influence looks like in a girl’s life. That allowed me to open up about some things I was dealing with just through the trauma and things like that.”

Duncan has stayed in touch with her mentor and as soon as she was old enough to volunteer with Yoke, she signed up.

She’s now a club leader at Northwest Middle School, the same school she attended.

“Yoke has definitely changed my life and even saved my life in some ways. It’s been amazing,” she said.

In just the few short months she’s been volunteering each week, she’s already seen some of the same qualities and struggles she had in middle school.

“I want to … find those girls who were just like me just struggling, not having an outlet, feeling abandoned and showing them that there is a God who loves you and there are people out there who love you as well,” she said.

“When we have a student like Tori that comes to Yoke and stays with Yoke and comes back as a leader, that’s when we really know for sure that we’ve had an impact on that life,” said Yoke executive director, Jonathan Haskell.

Yoke is in its 40th year and now serves 27 middle schools reaching 19,000 children.

“If you remember middle school, you know middle school is a crucial time in a young person’s development,” Haskell said.

