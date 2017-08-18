Peahen Mary Todd returns to LMU Duncan School of Law

Mary Todd the peahen

KNOXVILLE - A female peacock or peahen, known as a Mary Todd, has made her way back home to the Lincoln Memorial Law School downtown.

She had been recuperating at LMU College of Veterinarian Medicine in Virginia for a month. Officials believe a fox, raccoon, or a hawk attacked her and injured her wing in late July.

Mary Todd is a fixture at LMU Duncan School of Law. She was already there when the law school opened in 2008.

She hangs out in a fenced area with a purple house.

Mary Todd has always been free to come and go as she pleases but free food keeps her close to home.

The law students, staff and the Dean are happy to see their unofficial mascot return.

"We expect a full recovery with the exception of her wing. She may not be able to fly but we are so excited to have her. Everyone is thrilled to have he back. They've gotten a special diet for her so we are prepared to fatten her up and spoil her gracefully," April Hurley with LMU Duncan School of Law said.

The law school added some chicken wire to Mary Todd's house to keep out predators that could hurt her.

