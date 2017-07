(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

1 Cup Peanut Butter

2/3 Cup Raw Honey

3 Eggs

1/4 Cup Rolled Oats (or oat bran)

Dark Chocolate Chips (optional)

*Gluten and Dairy Free



Directions:

Mix peanut butter, honey and eggs. Add oats. Put on baking sheet and top with chocolate chips. Bake at 325 for 15 minutes.

Presented by: Naked Foods

Date; 7/27/17

