Peanut Butter Dog Treats

Ingredients:

2 cups almond flour

1 cup oats

4 heaping tablespoons creamy peanut butter

½ can pumpkin

2 eggs

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

½ cup peanut butter chips



Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees

2. In a bowl whisk eggs. Then add peanut butter and pumpkin and whisk until combined. Set aside 3. In another bowl combine almond flour, oats, cinnamon and salt.

4. Add dry mixture to wet mixture and mix.

5. Fold in peanut butter chips

6. Turn batter out onto floured surface and roll batter until 1/2” thick.

7. Use cookie cutters to stamp out treats.

8. Place treats on a parchment lined baking sheet.

9. Bake at 350 degrees for 35-35 minutes.

Presented by: Knox Provisions

Date: 2/22/17

(© 2017 WBIR)