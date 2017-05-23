Pearl Harbor survivor to speak at United Veterans of Blount County 53rd Memorial Day program

American Flag (Photo: eabff, Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

MARYVILLE, TENN. - Pearl Harbor survivor and writer Durward Swanson will speak at the United Veterans of Blount County 53rd Memorial Day program this weekend.

The Memorial Day program is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Maryville, Tennessee.

A Georgia native, Swanson joined the U.S Army Air Corps in 1939 at 18-years-old. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Medal and a Bronze star in recognition for his acts in World War II.

After leaving the service, Swanson earned a degree in civil engineering and wrote about his experiences in "Pearl Harbor: The Life of a Country Boy and the Service to his Country During World War II."

Swanson toured the country speaking of his time in the U.S Army Air Corps and now lives in Maryville.

