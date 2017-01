A pedestrian was injured after an accident on I-275 late Saturday night, according to a release by Knoxville Police.

KPD says it happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Heiskell exit.

A car hit the pedestrian, and police say the pedestrian was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment. His condition is not known at this time.

KPD is still investigating.

(© 2017 WBIR)