Pedestrian hurt after being hit by car on South Broadway

A driver hit a pedestrian on Broadway after trying to swerve out of the way, but did not stop in time according to KPD.

KNOXVILLE - First responders took a pedestrian to the hospital after they were hit by a car on South Broadway after 9:00 a.m. Monday.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, the an ambulance took a 46-year-old man to UT Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries after he was hit by a 1992 GEO Prism.

Police said the driver was not at fault. According to KPD, the man tried to cross the road between McCroskey and Woodland avenues without using the crosswalk. KPD said the driver tried to swerve out of the way, but was unable to stop in time.

KPD said the entire incident could have been avoided had the pedestrian used one of the crosswalks instead of crossing in the middle.

