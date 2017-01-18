People build five tiny homes in six days

The tiny home trend is taking off in Morristown this week as five groups work to complete five tiny homes in six days.

Randy Jones, owner of Incredible Tiny Homes, wanted to do a clinic to offer more people the opportunity to build their own home.

Five groups with little-to-no construction experience are eating, sleeping and building for six days straight to complete the projects.

"I love to have people come in here and just be wild to have people come in here and have their own home," Jones said, "and touch their own home and see where all the wires and plumbing is."

He said the tiny homes they are building this week range from 16 to 24 feet long and start at $16,000. Each one is custom designed from the hardwood floors to the ceilings.

"The tiny home community is different," Jones said. "People are chic. They're into it. They're fancy, but they want to live. They want to experience life."

He said the most of his customers want a change in lifestyle. They don't want to be tied down to a certain place or want to downsize.

Philip Newby and his wife, Bobbie, are building a tiny home this week. Newby is in the Air Force and wanted to be able to move without having to pack.

"We got out and measured one day, and we decided, this is how much we actually used to live in." Newby said.

The couple moved into a much smaller camper to test out the idea. The camper burned so now they are using a tiny home as a starter home.

"We don't know how it's going to go yet," Newby said. "That's the big question is what are you going to do with kids and what are you going to do with the dogs so we'll just figure it out as we go."

Samantha Rogers is figuring out her next moves in life with her tiny home as the base.

"I just said I kind of want it to look like a dollhouse on the outside," she said.

Her mother passed away a year ago this week, and she is using the money her mom left her to buy the tiny home and go back to school.

Owning the tiny home and seeing it take shape brings out all kinds of emotions, she said, but she knows her mom would be proud of the investment she's making in her future.

"Tor the first time ever, I'll have a space that's mine," Rogers said. "I'll have four walls that are mine that can take me anywhere in the world."

All of the homes are supposed to be finished by Sunday.

