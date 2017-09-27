East Tennesseans struggle to reach family in Puerto Rico

A week after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, people in East Tennessee are still struggling to make contact with family on the island.

The storm destroyed vital infrastructure and left millions without power or any way to communicate with loved ones off the island.

Rico Maldonado has lived in East Tennessee since 1992, but he was born and mostly raised in Puerto Rico. He still has at least 30 family members living on the island.

When he started seeing images of the hurricane moving toward Puerto Rico, he knew it would mean trouble for his family there.

"It was so big," Maldonado said. "And I saw it, how humongous it was compared to Puerto Rico, and I knew it was just going to be bad."

The storm left behind a path of destruction. Even a week later, many people are still without a place to live or basic necessities.

Maldonado heard from some of his family Tuesday night before the hurricane barreled through, but he's had trouble getting in touch with them in the days that followed.

"I tried to call my sister, my cousins, everybody else, and it's just, you know, busy signal," he said. "Got on Facebook, nothing on Facebook."

He said he finally heard from his brother-in-law Saturday morning when he called from San Juan, which has limited cell service. Maldonado is still waiting to hear from others.

"It's very frightening knowing that I can't, you know, hear from my immediate family members," he said. "There's no communication at all."

Rafael Ortiz from East Tennessee is an amateur radio operator who is headed to his native island of Puerto Rico with the Red Cross to help restore communication.

"I have family members down there that we have not heard from," Ortiz said. "I personally know how family members here are feeling about not being able to contact family members there."

Ortiz said he'll be working specifically with the Red Cross to assist their workers in the relief efforts and establish communication protocols.

"It's a way to help compatriots," Ortiz said. "You know, there's 3.5 million people on an island with very little infrastructure right now."

It's a step toward recovery so those waiting in East Tennessee can hear from family members on an island that is forever changed.

"It's going to take a long time, and it's not going to be the same," Maldonado said. "It's not going to be as it was before. Hopefully, it'll get better, but it's going to be different."

