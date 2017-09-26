Person dies in flaming wreckage of crash in East Knoxville

Fire truck (Photo: WBIR)

A person died in a wreck early Tuesday morning east of downtown Knoxville.

Knoxville police responded to a crash at the corner of Dandridge Avenue and Witt Place around 1:46 a.m. When they arrived, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames with three occupants still inside and one outside.

Police said they were able to pull two of the three remaining occupants out of the car. KPD said officers were unable to rescue the fourth occupant because the fire had grown too large. That occupant later died of their injuries.

KPD is still investigating. Police said the car was traveling east on Dandridge Road and lost control, hitting a tree and then landing on its top.

KPD has not released the names of the victims.

© 2017 WBIR.COM