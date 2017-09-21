Pesto Beef Sirloin Tips with Roasted Tomatoes and Zucchini Hash Cakes

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

Pesto:

2 cups Basil

1 cup Arugula

2 sprigs Rosemary

Juice from 1 Lemon

1 clove Garlic

2 tbsp Olive oil

1 tbsp Balsamic Vinegar

3 tsp Salt

Red Pepper Flakes

1/2 Cup Walnuts

Beef tips:

1 lb of beef

Zucchini Cakes:

2 Cups Shredded Zucchini

1 Egg

1 tbsp Almond Flour

1 tbsp Pesto

2 tsp Coconut Oil for Skillet

Directions:

Mix all pesto ingredients in food processor until smooth. Marinate beef 3-5 hours in pesto. Cook on grill or cast iron skillet. Whisk together ingredients for zucchini cakes in bowl and drop onto oiled and heated skillet in desired size, recommend to do 1/4 cup. Allow for egg to set up, then carefully flip, cook until crispy. Plate one or two Zucchini Cakes on plate followed by, Beef, then Roasted Tomatoes and a dollop of pesto.

Presented by: Naked Foods

Date: 9/21/17

