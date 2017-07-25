Petition drive for wheel tax in Hawkins rolls on

HAWKINS COUNTY - A petition drive is showing momentum to force Hawkins County’s plan for a wheel tax increase to a voter referendum.
Some petitions were turned in Monday containing hundreds of signatures. Organizers have set a Wednesday deadline for the drive, according to WCYB.
The $40 increase brings the annual wheel tax to $96 dollars. If it goes to a vote at the polls and is voted down, the county budget would be in jeopardy.
Opponents say it’s a burden on residents trying to make ends meet.
