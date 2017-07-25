WBIR
Petition drive for wheel tax in Hawkins rolls on

June 27, 2017: Hawkins County drivers could see a major increase in the wheel tax.

WCYB , WBIR 3:24 PM. EDT July 25, 2017

HAWKINS COUNTY - A petition drive is showing momentum to force Hawkins County’s plan for a wheel tax increase to a voter referendum.

Some petitions were turned in Monday containing hundreds of signatures. Organizers have set a Wednesday deadline for the drive, according to WCYB.

The $40 increase brings the annual wheel tax to $96 dollars. If it goes to a vote at the polls and is voted down, the county budget would be in jeopardy.

Opponents say it’s a burden on residents trying to make ends meet.

