Pets at Young Williams benefiting from...bubbles!

WBIR 4:37 PM. EDT August 30, 2017

KNOXVILLE - East Tennesseeans are helping animals at Young Williams stay active physically and mentally.

The shelter took to Facebook to ask for bubble donations. The shelter says they use them to play with the animals but they're not just for the fun.

"It's good stimulation for them, and it's giving them enrichment. It's something we're going to continue to try and do and just have fun with our pets," Young Williams spokesperson Courtney Kliman said.

Kliman says cats seem to be enjoying the bubbles more right now but they will continue to use them with dogs as well. 

