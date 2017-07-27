Pets Without Parents uses renovation to double shelter capacity

KNOXVILLE - The only animal shelter in Sevier County is expanding to take in more pets and pouring money into a new building to hold them all.

Pets Without Parents has more than doubled the number of animals they took care of before the Sevier County Humane Society decided to no longer take in stray or surrendered animals.

Founder Lory Souders said it could cost three quarters of a million dollars a year to run the new facility.

There's a few more pieces to put together, but Pets Without Parents will have a brand new home very soon.

"We've had to do the fundraisers and community support, and we've made it work, and we're here, and we're expanding," said Souders.

MORE: Pets Without Parents shelter preps for increased intake

Souders said the expansion means a new building that will let the shelter house more than double the animals they had before.

"We're going to be taking in now, you know probably about 4,000 animals a year," said Souders.

That will send yearly costs up to nearly $700,000 a year.

"It's going to cost a lot to run this facility," said Souders.

The community support is what keeps the shelter going.

"I appreciate so much what this community does for us and the support financially that they do, and the supplies, and the volunteer help," said Souders. "They do so much."

She's hoping they'll come out Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the shelter's adoption event, which will be held at 901 Mize Lane in Sevierville.

Puppies and dogs under 35 pounds can be adopted for $75. Dogs over 35 pounds can head home with their new owners for $50, and cats and kittens are yours for only $25 or two for $40.

"I need to find homes for all these animals that we've got in so we can keep bringing in more," said Souders. "And we've had some here for three, four, five years that we need to find homes for."

These animals may not have parents just yet, but for now, they have a temporary home at Pets Without Parents.

"Some temporary housing, some permanent, but we're just getting them in, so we're putting them whereever we can right now," said Souders.

The money the shelter runs on is provided by fundraisers and private donations, but they also receive money from city and county governments.

© 2017 WBIR.COM