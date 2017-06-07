Peyton Manning has been staying busy during his retirement.

After a trip to the nation's capitol this week, the VFL is taking on a new job. Peyton will act as a brand ambassador for helmet maker Riddell.

The helmet manufacturer announced on Wednesday that it has hired Manning as a “strategic advisor.”

“Riddell is one of the most recognizable brands in football and has long maintained its leadership position through meaningful improvements in player protection and game-tested innovation,” Peyton said in a press release. “Riddell is also doing great work to educate the football community about new protective technology, the importance of proper equipment management, and coordinating initiatives that make new gear available to football programs in need. I’m appreciative of the opportunity to invest in the company and join #TeamRiddell to help reinforce the brand’s efforts in advancing the sport I love and believe in.”

Peyton's new job will place in role to advise the helmet maker on product development, joining a campaign the company is calling 'Smarter Football.'

“Manning’s new role as strategic advisor to Riddell will encompass contributions in product development, community and charitable initiatives, internal programming, and special projects directed by Riddell executive leadership,” the company said in the release.

Riddell is working on designing head impact monitoring technology to incorporate into helmets called the Riddell InSite Impact Response System. The development comes at a time when the VICIS helmet is set to debut in the NFL, and amid plenty of buzz that the VICIS could help with the reduction in the severity of head injuries.

