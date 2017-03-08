No cause yet for illness that sickened dozens of UT sorority sisters

The Phi Mu sorority at the University of Tennessee.

UT CAMPUS - The University of Tennessee is working with the Knox County Health Department to figure out what caused dozens of Phi Mu sorority sisters to get sick over the weekend.

A spokesperson with the Phi Mu sorority's national headquarters told 10News about 50 members of its Kappa chapter at UT experienced nausea and vomiting following two events on Sunday. They added that 15 members went to the emergency room.

The UT Student Health Center said it has seen fewer than five students complaining of symptoms associated with gastrointestinal illnesses.

The Knox County Health Department is trying to determine the total number of cases, and how many sorority sisters might have received treatment at other facilities.

On Sunday, the sorority members attended a Panhellenic event and a Founder’s Day celebration.

The sorority’s national headquarters said the majority of the sick women were freshmen, many of who live in residence halls.

UT Student Health Services Director Spencer Gregg shared a few tips on how to avoid spreading illness:

· Don't share personal items, including dishes, eating utensils, towels, or clothing, with someone who is ill.

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

· Boost your own immune system by eating well, drinking plenty of water, and getting enough rest.

The Knox County Health Department is continuing the investigation. The department said it is working to reduce the risk of illness spreading.

