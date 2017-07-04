Betsey Bush, a prolific philanthropist and widow of the man who cemented his family's canning company as a household name, died Sunday at the age of 80.

Betsey had a love of the arts and actively supported East Tennessee through service and charitable contributions. She served as long-time board members for the Knox Symphony Orchestra and the East Tennessee Historical Society, was one of the founding board members of the Knoxville Botanical Gardens, as well as serving on the University of Tennessee's College of Social Work Board of Visitors.

Betsey had deep roots in East Tennessee as the widow of Condon Bush, the CEO of the Bush family canning empire who made Bush's Best Baked Beans a staple in grocery stores all across the U.S.

Betsey's family will be receiving friends Thursday morning at the Second Presbyterian Church in Knoxville followed by a celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made at any of the local organizations she dedicated her life to serving.

