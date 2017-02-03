Phoebe the cat's journey from near death to loving family member

Used with permission of Jessica Jones

Monday on Live at Five at Four, watch Phoebe's story of near-death rescue to becoming a loving pet and member of one vet clinic's family.

Jessica Jones' work at Fountain City Animal Clinic introduces her to many different animals, including some that have become part of her family.

That family includes a cat named Phoebe - a cat many people didn't think would live.

A good Samaritan brought Phoebe to the Fountain City Animal Clinic after finding her on the side of the road.

A photo of Phoebe the cat--after undergoing care at Fountain City Animal Clinic. She was brought there after being found on the side of the road and believed to be dead.

The woman and Jessica both thought the cat was dead. But, Phoebe proved herself a fighter, and while on the mend, she stole the heart of those at the animal clinic. But Phoebe's heart belonged to Jessica and now she's part of the family.

Courtesy: Phoebe's World Facebook page

Jessica created a Facebook page for Phoebe called "Phoebe's World," which documents the cat's journey from near-death to being a treasured member of a vet clinic employee's family.

Phoebe also sometimes goes to work with Jessica so that clients can see how the feline is doing.

(© 2017 WBIR)