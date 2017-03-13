Pigeon Forge attraction to offer year-round snow tubing

The future location of Pigeon Forge Snow, an attraction planning to offer year-round snow tubing. (Photo: Submitted to WBIR)

PIGEON FORGE - A new attraction coming to East Tennessee wants to let guests have some winter fun year-round.

Pigeon Forge Snow plans to offer indoor snow tubing featuring about 15 lanes, along with snow play areas for things like snowball fights and igloos, owner Matthew Ayers told 10News.

He explained that the indoor attraction is the first of its kind in North America and will feature man made snow.

Guests will also get to experience the winter fun, without the winter freeze.

Ayers, who also owns The Coaster at Goats on the Roof, said inside the building it'll be between 60-65 degrees.

The planned 35,000 square foot attraction will be located just off the Parkway on Teaster Lane near the Nike Clearance Store. Ayers said they've experienced a few delays but hope to start construction soon and be open by late summer.

