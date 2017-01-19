Pigeon Forge disaster recovery center to close Monday

A view from The Island's wheel in Pigeon Forge.

The Pigeon Forge disaster recovery center is ending its operations nearly two months after fires devastated much of Sevier County.

The disaster center located at the Factory Outlet Mall off the Parkway is set to close at 6 p.m. on Monday, January 23.

People affected by the Sevier County wildfires can still visit the Gatlinburg recovery center, which will remain open for the foreseeable future.

Visiting a disaster center is not required to register for FEMA assistance. People can also still register for assistance and get updates about claim applications.

For those wishing for more information, you can contact the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-FEMA. You can also visit FEMA's website at DisasterAssistance.gov.

