4 former Pilot Flying J employees agree to plead guilty in fuel rebate scam

Four former Pilot Flying J employees have agreed to plead guilty in the company's multi-million dollar rebate scam.

John "Stick" Freeman, John Spiewak, Vicki Borden and Katy Bibee all signed plea agreements, which were filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee.

Freeman is the former vice president of sales. Documents show he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The trial for four more employees is set to begin Oct. 31 in Chattanooga.

Pilot CEO Jimmy Haslam is not under indictment and has said he knew nothing about the alleged scheme.

Haslam answered questions during a day-long deposition in connection to a number of lawsuits filed against the company in December.

