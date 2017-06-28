Lawyers to discuss where to hold Pilot federal fraud trial

Lawyers have endorsed holding the federal trial of eight former Pilot execs and employees in Chattanooga as a way to counter publicity about the high-profile case.

But a judge still wants to consider the idea.

On Thursday afternoon, attorneys for the eight are meeting at the federal courthouse in Chattanooga before Judge Curtis Collier. They're also expected to discuss deadlines for filing appropriate motions and records, although the trial still is expected to commence Oct. 31, 2017.

The eight including Mark Hazelwood, the former Pilot president, are accused of taking part in a multimillion-dollar scheme to cheat some trucking customers out of fuel rebates. They're charged with various counts of fraud.

Pilot CEO Jimmy Haslam is not under indictment and has said he knew nothing about the alleged scheme.

In April 2013, federal agents raided Pilot's Knoxville headquarters in Bearden. They'd been working with a confederate who secretly recorded conversations during which Pilot employees allegedly talked about the scam and how to pull it off.

The eight were indicted in early 2016. They've pleaded innocent.

Ten other employees have pleaded guilty, are cooperating with the government and may end up testifying. They have yet to be sentenced.

On June 20, lawyers for the defendants awaiting trial filed a very brief "Joint Position Statement" about where to hold the trial. It stated in part "...they agree to conducting the trial in the Chattanooga Division of the Eastern District of Tennessee."

FBI agents raid Pilot headquarters in Knoxville on April 15, 2013. (Photo: WBIR)

It's doubtful the defendants themselves will appear Thursday in Chattanooga. It's likely at least one of the attorneys will take part by phone, records indicate.

Those under indictment: Hazelwood; Scott "Scooter" Wombold, former vice president of national accounts; John ‘Stick” Freeman, former vice president of sales; account rep Katy Bibee; account rep Heather Jones; Vicki Borden, former director of wholesale and inside sales; Karen Mann, former regional account representative; and John Spiewak, former regional sales manager in Ohio.

