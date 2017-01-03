Generic police lights (Photo: WBIR)

A Knox County couple has surrendered their pit bulls, just two months after a Knox County deputy shot and killed one of their other dogs because it charged at an officer.

KCSO deputies responded Monday afternoon to Tina and Kenny Bailey's home on Thorngrove Pike after Tina called 911 and reported that her two pit bulls mauled and injured her pig.

Back in November, deputies responded to a 911 hang-up call from the Bailey's home and shot and killed an "aggressive" pit bull who charged at the officers.

After Monday's attack, Tina Bailey surrendered both dogs to the Young Williams Animal Shelter and gave the pig to the University of Tennessee Animal Hospital where it is being treated for lacerations.

She was unable to provide paperwork or info showing that the dogs had their rabies vaccinations, according to KCSO.

This wasn't the dogs' first issue with law enforcement. In early October, KCSO took a report of a man who was bitten by one of the pit bulls at Bailey's property.