Planned pipeline would cut through Appalachian Trail

WBIR 4:35 PM. EST February 24, 2017

A proposed gas pipeline would intersect part of the Appalachian Trail. 

The Mountain Valley Pipeline would span 300 miles from West Virginia to southern Virginia.

Several conservation groups including the Appalachian Trail Conservancy have protested the pipeline saying it creates an environmental hazard.

Project managers explain that the $3.5 billion system would supply nearby communities with clean-burning natural gas.

 

