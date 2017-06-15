Fleischmann: Important for baseball game to go on after shooting

WASHINGTON, DC - The 108-year-old Congressional Baseball Game will still go on as planned on Thursday, one day after a gunman injured five people during an early morning practice of the Republican team.

Tennessee’s Third Congressional District Representative Chuck Fleischmann was at the baseball diamond in Alexandria, Virginia, when the incident took place, and says he will still play in the scheduled game despite the attack.

“I think it’s very important that all of us go forward with this game to send a statement that we are not going to let the bad people in this country win,” said Rep. Fleischmann during an interview on Thursday. “We will show America that we are going to come together as Republicans, as Democrats, as Independents and as Americans to play this great American sport for charity and show that our country is alive and well and moving forward.”

The annual bipartisan baseball game has been going on since 1909, and the event is centered around raising money for charity. The Capitol Police Memorial Fund was added as one of the charities that will benefit from the event after two Capitol Police officers were among those wounded during Wednesday’s attack.

The other charities that will benefit from the money raised are the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, the Washington Nationals Dream Foundation and the Washington Literacy Center.

If you are unable to attend the game, the event organizers put together a CrowdRise campaign to help raise money for the charities.

The baseball game will begin at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday.

