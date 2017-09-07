From astronauts to artists to athletes, folks with East Tennessee ties are taking to social media to express care and caution as Hurricane Irma sweeps through the Caribbean on a course toward Florida.

"#Bahamas blues," astronaut Scott Kelly, a University of Tennessee alumnus, tweeted on Thursday morning. "Thoughts are with all in Hurricane #Irma's path, including my favorite spot on Earth from space. Heed evacuations; be safe!"

#Bahamas blues. Thoughts are with all in Hurricane #Irma's path, including my favorite spot on Earth from space. Heed evacuations; be safe! pic.twitter.com/NKzrA2RhnX — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) September 7, 2017

A Category 5 storm with winds of about 175 mph, Irma has caused heavy damage in the Virgin Islands, St. Martin and Barbuda, among other islands. Forecasts called for it to strike Florida on Sunday morning.

Only three Category 5 hurricanes are known to have hit the United States, including Andrew in 1992 and Camille in 1969, USA Today reports.

County music star and East Tennessee native Kenny Chesney has made a home for years in the Virgin Islands.

On Wednesday, he posted on Instagram: "@noshoesnation, please pray for all my friends in the islands. #hurricaneirma."

@noshoesnation, please pray for all my friends in the islands. #hurricaneirma A post shared by Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) on Sep 6, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

The hurricane also has caught the attention of another Knoxville-area singer, Chris Blue, who has three upcoming concerts at the Tennessee Theatre on Thursday night.

He tweeted: "Whoa Hurricane Irma just hit @antiguabarbuda. My prayers are with everyone on the island."

Whoa Hurricane Irma just hit @antiguabarbuda. My prayers are with everyone on the island.. pic.twitter.com/8HB9tn0TqM — Chris Blue (@Chrisbluelive) September 7, 2017

Olympian and former UT world-class sprinter Justin Gatlin cautioned everyone in the giant storm's path to get ready and be safe.

"This next hurricane coming up looks like it's about to hit Florida," he said in an Instagram video. "Everybody in Florida get ready. Get them waters, gasoline and generators, flashlights, batteries, like it’s whatever needed, canned foods. Prepare yourself like another one's about to hit.

"But hopefully that doesn’t happen, you all. Let's keep helping each other out. That’s what makes the world turn around. Helping each other out, man."

Storm prepping 💨🌪💨 save than sorry 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 A post shared by justingatlin (@justingatlin) on Sep 3, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

