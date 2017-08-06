GATLINBURG, TN - A suspect is on the run after a police chase through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Saturday night.

The chase happened at 8:44 p.m. Saturday.

Police say they noticed a silver Lexus GS400 almost hitting pedestrians in a marked crosswalk in Downtown Gatlinburg. Officers tried to stop the car but it fled onto Historic Nature Trail at fast speeds.

Gatlinburg officers and National Park Rangers set up a road block on Historic Nature Trail where the Lexus tried to run them over. Officers were unable to catch up to the car because it was going over 100 MPH. Police are looking for that suspect.

Officers believe the driver of a different vehicle, a red Chevy Cobalt is "in conspiracy" with the driver of the Lexus. The Cobalt fled the roadblock and crashed near the Rainbow Falls trailhead. The driver was taken into custody and is confirmed to be a potential suspect in a drive-by shooting in Oak Ridge.

No names have been released. We will continue to update you online and on air.

© 2017 WBIR.COM