Source: Kentucky State Police

WILLIAMSBURG, KY - One woman is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting.

Whitley County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a shooting on January 13 at 10:12 p.m. that happened at a residence off of U.S. 25W in Williamsburg. Two deputies went to the house. Once they entered, they found a female waving a weapon and pointing it at them. One of the deputies then fired his weapon, hitting the woman. She was taken to Baptist Health Corbin and then transported to U.K. Medical Center in Lexington for treatment. Her condition is not known at this time.

While deputies were on the scene, they found three people dead inside of the residence. At this time, cause of death has not been determined. Names of the deceased will be released once the next of kin have been notified.

Detectives and Troopers from Kentucky State Police, Post 11 London are currently conducting the investigation.

