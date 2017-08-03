Police K-9s, handlers form strong bonds

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
Girl, 10, dies from fall at Fall Creek Falls State ParkAug. 3, 2017, 4:06 p.m.
-
Girlfriend who sent texts urging suicide sentenced…Aug. 3, 2017, 3:13 p.m.
-
GSMNP officials: 2 suspects identified in…Jul 31, 2017, 9:14 p.m.