Police: No leads in search for missing Pigeon Forge teens

Pigeon Forge Police have no new leads as to where two teenage girls might be after they were last seen leaving Pigeon Forge High School Thursday morning.

The teenagers, Cassie Fitch and Kirsten Dotson, skipped class early and told friends they were going on a short shopping trip before coming back to school to take the bus home.

They never showed up.

Cassie's parents Connie and Steve Fitch told WBIR 10News Monday it's out of character for their daughter to be missing.

"I don’t think she just runaway. I think something has stopped them from coming back," Fitch said.

She said if her daughter did in fact run away, she'd most likely be home already, but it has been more than five days since her disappearance.

"Something stopped them from coming back. Something stopped them from getting on the bus that day," Fitch said.

Posters sharing the teens photos are hanging in store fronts all over Pigeon Forge, including where Steve Fitch works at Outback Leather.

"We’ve searched everywhere,” Fitch said.

The parents of Cassie want her home safe, no questions asked.

"It’s now almost six days and we’ve heard nothing. They didn’t take anything with them, they didn’t plan on running away," Connie Fitch said.

Kirsten's mother Danielle Dotson also told 10News, this is out of character because "she's never done anything like this before."

(Photo: Wade, Madison)

Dotson is hopeful someone will see the teens' photos and call police before too many days go by.

There is a reward for the teens safe return. Call Pigeon Forge Police at 865-453-9063 if you have any information.

© 2017 WBIR.COM