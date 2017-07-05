Police search for missing woman suffering from early stages of dementia

Missing: Nancy Lou Hughes (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE - The Knoxville Police Department has asked for help finding a 63-year-old woman suffering from the early stages of dementia.

Nancy Lou Hughes, 63, was last seen at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday on foot at the Krystal restaurant on Chapman Highway, according to KPD.

Hughes has high blood pressure problems and is suffers from early stages of dementia.

Investigators said Hughes was last seen wearing white shoes, white shorts, and a white t-shirt with multi colored horizontal stripes.

She is a white female, 5' tall and weighs about 115 lbs., with blue eyes, gray hair and glasses.

Hughes lives on Moreland Heights School Road.

If anyone has seen Hughes or has information on her whereabouts, they are asked to immediately call 911.

