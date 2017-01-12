police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

ROANE COUNTY - Authorities investigating a fatal Rockwood crash have determined speed was a "major cause" of the incident that claimed three lives.

The driver, 37-year-old Billy Grant, and passengers Malachi Thomas, 14, and Amanda Curry, 33, died as a result of the crash last Friday night on North Kingston Avenue, according to Rockwood Police Chief Danny Wright.

Investigators used data from the vehicle's Electronic Control Module and mapping of the scene to get an idea of what happened.



Rockwood Police said Thursday that the analysis revealed the vehicle had been going in excess of 85 miles per hour just four seconds before it crashed into a tree. The analysis showed the speed at impact to be above 70 miles per hour.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol Critical Incident Response Team assisted Rockwood with the data analysis.

The investigation is ongoing as police await the results of a toxicology report on the driver, Billy Grant, to determine if other factors contributed to the crash, according to a release from Rockwood Police.

